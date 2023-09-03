Gang of bike thieves busted in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police busted a gang of three men who allegedly used to sell stolen bikes at a cheap price with fake registration numbers in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding districts, police said. They said while two of the suspects were nabbed, one is still at large.

Police said while two of the suspects were nabbed, one is still at large. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, one of the suspects, identified as Surendra alias Pehelwan, 26, was arrested while he was trying to evade police, who were deployed for routine checking near Golchakkar in Greater Noida on Saturday around 9.30 pm.

“Over suspicion, the suspect was nabbed, and during the investigation, it was found that he was riding a stolen bike by putting a fake registration number on it. When he was interrogated, he revealed that he had stolen the bike from Dadri locality along with his accomplice Anil,” said Greater Noida additional DCP Ashok Kumar.

“He also revealed that till now their gang had stolen 18 bikes along with his accomplice and stored them at a vacant plot in Sigma-2 in Greater Noida. When a police team raided the plot, Anil managed to escape while Kapil, 24, who was employed by Anil for the security of bikes, was arrested,” the ADCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at Beta-2 police station. “While two of the gang members are arrested, efforts are underway to nab the third,” the ADCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON