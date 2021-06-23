Police drones to fly over GB Nagar soon

The Gautam Budh Nagar police department is planning to use drones more frequently in the district, said police.

This is part of the police’s “Safe City” project for which the Union ministry of home affairs had approved ₹180 crore from its Nirbhaya Fund last year. The city was the second in Uttar Pradesh to be selected for the scheme after Lucknow.

“Drones will soon fly and monitor the Noida and Greater Noida areas for safety purposes,” said additional commissioner of police (additional CP) Pushpanjali.

The Safe City will be implemented with support from different industrial development authorities (Noida authority, Yamuna Expressway authority among others) besides help from the transport department. Other measures include CCTV on the roads and crossings and “Pink Police Booths” for women.

On Tuesday, it was also decided to introduce 10 more police stations keeping in mind the district’s future requirements– six in Noida area and four in Greater Noida/Jewar.

The district presently has 22 police stations, including one exclusively for women.

On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh met with the additional director general (UP Police Awas Nigam) Hari Ram Sharma where it was decided that, in addition to new stations, there would be police barracks and hostels as well.

Additional CP Pushpanjali said the development was keeping in mind the new international airport that is slated to come up at Jewar.

The proposed police stations will be at Noida Phase 1, Sectors 142, 63, 115 and 106, Okhla Barrage; and Sectors 18/6A, 29, 25A and Dayanatpur village in Greater Noida, said the officer.

Additional CP Pushpanjali said that the Noida Authority has allotted land for the Phase 1 station in Harolla village Sector 5.

“The Phase 1 police station will be developed over an acre. For Sector 142 police station, a 4,300 square meter plot has been identified and the allotment will be made soon,” she said, adding that the government had approved these two stations.

Police said they have been allotted land for stations in most other sectors too.