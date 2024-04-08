 Political parties briefed on newspaper ad curbs 48 hours prior to polling - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Political parties briefed on newspaper ad curbs 48 hours prior to polling

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Apr 09, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The political party/candidate will be required to apply for the same in advance with the MCMC at the Surajpur collectorate in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration, on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday directed political parties to not advertise in the print media on election day or its eve, without prior certification from the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).

The advertisements on election day or its eve will have to be pre-certified by a district level committee. (HT Photo)
The advertisements on election day or its eve will have to be pre-certified by a district level committee. (HT Photo)

The advertisements on the said days will have to be pre-certified by the district level committee. The district will go to polls on April 26.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and chief electoral officer Manish Kumar Verma said, “No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and a day prior to poll day unless pre-certified by the MCMC.”

“The political party/candidate will be required to apply for the same in advance with the MCMC at the Surajpur collectorate in Greater Noida,” he said.

Outlining the curbs during the “silent period”, which begins 48 hours before the voting day, the DM said no active campaigning by candidates or political parties is allowed, nor any media allowed to carry any election related matter.

As per the Election Commission of India, under Section 126, 126A and 135C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, all poll-related activities, which are intended or likely to influence or affect the results of an election, like holding public gatherings, giving speeches, among other activities, are prohibited during this period.

Following ECI directions, the district administration had also appealed to media outlets to take approval from the candidates concerned before publishing any advertisement.

Legal action will be taken against the publisher if the advertisement was published without the candidate’s knowledge, officials said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On