Polling over, candidates busy thanking workers

After a gruelling month of election campaigning, meeting voters and waxing eloquent about the changes that they would like to bring if elected to power, candidates from all political parties took a break from their busy schedule on Friday and took time out to thank workers and supporters, a day after the first phase of elections concluded in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

BJP candidate from Jewar Thakur Dhirendra Singh addressed issues of public interest at his residence in Rabupura after thanking workers and supporters. “We first thanked all our workers, supporters and team members for their hard work during the election and later took up the routine work of addressing complaints of people in my constituency, who are like my family,” said Singh, who kept himself busy the whole day meeting people from different villages. Singh also planned to campaign in the assembly segments of Lucknow and Gorakhpur in eastern UP.

Jewar’s Congress candidate Manoj Chaudhary visited villages, including Jewar and Bilaspur, on Friday morning to thank his supporters and workers. “I thanked all supporters and Congress party workers, who worked day and night during the election campaign. After expressing my gratitude, I spent some time with my mother, whose wishes helped me keep calm during tough times,” said Chaudhary.

Jewar’s Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Narendra Bhati Dedha also spent time with his family after attending meetings with workers. “In last one month, we could not spare time for family...Today I spent quality time with my wife and children after meeting party workers from different villages,” said Dedha.

Candidates contesting elections from Noida also spent the day the same way, meeting and greeting well-wishers who came over. Incumbent BJP MLA Pankaj Singh, who is eyeing a second term,said the last month was difficult for him and his family. Just after the election dates were announced, he was isolated as he tested positive for Covid-19 along with his family, and got less than 15 days for physical campaigning.

“I woke up late... I spent some time with the kids and then met some people in the evening. I have not yet got time to analyse the polling at the booth level but the response from the residents has been very encouraging. I just have a couple of days before we plunge into campaigning for other areas across the state,” said Singh.

For Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak, it was almost a month since she had seen her husband and daughter at one place. “I did not step out of the house today (Friday)... We met some people in the morning and spent the rest of the day with family members. I also spent some time with my six-month-old daughter and dog. Both of them were neglected and had not seen my husband and me together in a long time,” said Pathak, who has been named as one of the 30 star campaigners of the Congress and will be campaigning for the other phases of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

