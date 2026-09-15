Potholes, broken roads add to residents’ woes in Noida, Greater Noida

Noida:Residents of Noida and Greater Noida have raised concerns over poor condition of roads in their sectors, alleging that potholes, damaged internal roads and broken drain covers are causing inconvenience.

“The authorities should repair the roads, fix the broken drain covers and resolve the sewage overflow,” said Ashok Chauhan, vice-president, RWA Sector 130. (HT Photo)

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Residents of Sector 130 said internal roads and iron drain covers were in poor condition, while those in Alpha 1 and Delta 1 alleged that potholes often remain filled with water even when there has been no recent rainfall.

In Sector 130, residents said damaged internal roads, broken drain covers and sewage overflow were adding to their problems.

“The authorities should repair the roads, fix the broken drain covers and resolve the sewage overflow,” said Ashok Chauhan, vice-president, RWA Sector 130.

He added, “Years have passed since complaints were first raised, but no permanent solution has been found. The sewage department sent someone this morning to clean the blockage, however, we know the problem will return after three to four days.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ashok Verma, senior manager, Jal department, said, “We received the complaint and sent someone with a machine to clean the sewage overflow. Sometimes, such blockages occur because something gets stuck inside the sewer or residents put items into it which they should not.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok Verma, senior manager, Jal department, said, “We received the complaint and sent someone with a machine to clean the sewage overflow. Sometimes, such blockages occur because something gets stuck inside the sewer or residents put items into it which they should not.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Noida authority’s civil department was contacted about the road issues but no response was received.

In Greater Noida, residents of Delta 1 and Alpha 2 also raised concerns over road conditions.

“In Delta 1, the roads remain filled with water even when there is no rain. The service road near Delta 1 metro station is completely broken,” said Alka Bhati, RWA president of Hemisphere Delta 1.

“In Alpha 2, the road condition is very poor. Multiple complaints have been made, but nothing has changed,” said Subhash Bhati, a resident of Alpha 2 and former RWA president.

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In June, HT reported on the issue, when Alpha 2 residents alleged that potholes on internal roads had become hazardous during rains as they get filled with water.

Rajesh Kumar Nim, senior manager-in-charge, GNIDA, said, “In Greater Noida, we take up periodic maintenance of all roads every five years. If potholes develop before that, we repair them as well. Recently, some potholes have developed due to rain. We prepared a detailed report and aim to fix all the potholes by October 31.”