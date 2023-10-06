Private buses to be restricted on Noida e-way to ease traffic

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police plan to impose restrictions on private passenger buses’ movement along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during peak hours to alleviate traffic congestion, police said on Thursday.

Private buses during peak hours often disrupt traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway as most buses run through Noida while coming from Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These buses include those travelling from Delhi to cities like Kanpur, Agra, and nearby areas that pass through this expressway route, they added.

Saurabh Shrivastava, assistant commissioner of police for Noida Traffic, said, “To reduce traffic congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic police is planning to restrict the movement of private passenger buses during peak hours.”

Additionally, the city’s traffic police are collaborating with the Delhi traffic police to address the issue of heavy passenger vehicles, as heavy commercial vehicles are already banned on this route.

“We are coordinating with the Delhi Traffic Police, and once we reach a decision, we will restrict the movement of passenger buses on this route,” ACP said.

“Most private buses travel through Noida from Delhi to reach neighboring cities. We plan to permit their movement during off-peak hours, providing relief to commuters. Alternate routes are also being prepared,” another traffic officer familiar with the development said.

Recently, Noida traffic police completely banned heavy vehicle movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during events like the Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. Given the improved traffic situation during these events, traffic police are considering implementing similar restrictions during peak hours.

Meanwhile, daily commuters on the expressway welcomed the idea of restricting passenger buses during peak hours. They pointed out that these buses often create bottlenecks, especially when they stop for pick-up and drop-off, causing congestion at key points like Pari Chowk and Mahamaya Flyover.

Pankaj Mishra, a Greater Noida resident who commutes via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to his office in Sector 18, said, “Passenger buses frequently disrupt traffic flow on the expressway, especially when they stop during peak hours. This move will help ease congestion.”

