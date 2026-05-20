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Project report completed for 4-lane overbridge on Hindon River

A DPR for a four-lane overbridge on the Hindon River in Ghaziabad is complete, aiming to enhance traffic flow and connectivity in the area.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: A detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a four-lane overbridge on the Hindon River near the Hindon barrage is complete, said the Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas Parishad officials on Tuesday, adding that this will pave the way to expedite the project.

Officials said the 200-metre bridge is likely to be built within a year after the required permissions. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In April 2025, senior officials of the UP Avas Vikas Parishad inspected Ghaziabad and proposed constructing a new bridge at the Hindon barrage, besides proposing two new extensions for the 10.3 kilometre (km) Hindon elevated road passing nearby.

“The DPR for the over-bridge project is complete, prepared by the UP State Bridge Corporation, which will also execute the project. We will now apply for a no-objection certificate from the UP irrigation department, and thereafter the work will be initiated,” AK Mittal, superintending engineer of the UP Avas Vikas Parishad, told HT.

Officials said the 200-metre bridge is likely to be built within a year after the required permissions.

Currently, a small one-lane road on the Hindon barrage accommodates only light vehicles and two-wheelers. This bridge serves commuters travelling between Siddharth Vihar near Vijay Nagar and also those from Vasundhara and Indirapuram.

So, an ascent ramp is planned from the Kanawani side, while a descent ramp is planned on the other side at Vasundhara under a project.

Last month, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) received 31 crore from the state government to build the two new extensions.

Officials said the project worth 91 crore is in the tendering stage, and it will take 18 months to complete.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

hindon river ghaziabad
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