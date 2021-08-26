Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Property survey in Noida by drones, deadline extended to June 2022
noida news

Property survey in Noida by drones, deadline extended to June 2022

The Noida authority has extended the deadline of the property survey being conducted in the city by six months to June 2022
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:10 AM IST
HT Image

The Noida authority has extended the deadline of the property survey being conducted in the city by six months to June 2022. The survey will help the authority contain the unauthorised construction, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the survey is being conducted with the help of drones.

The authority had in February started the property survey with the help of a government agency that was supposed to finish the job by December this year. However, the work got disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, said the officials.

The survey is covering all 54 villages and urban sectors, they said.

“We are conducting the detailed survey with the help of drones. Once it is done, the authority can make an assessment of the city, its land, properties and other resources properly and work accordingly in the interest of general public,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Noida is spread on around 20,000 hectares. As per the initial estimates, the authority has not left with much industrial or residential land to be allotted for development.

RELATED STORIES

“We may find some small patches of industrial land after the survey will be completed next year,” said Maheshwari.

The survey will also help the authority protect the government land from land grabbers, said the officials.

“Once the survey is completed, the authority can figure out new construction done in villages and what is the old Abadi land to take appropriate decision,” said Maheshwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man sets wife, mother-in-law on fire before immolating self; dies

Mercury on rise in Noida, rains in two days

‘City of Apparel’ signage put up near Jewar toll plaza

Ghaziabad: Girl falls to death while trying to save puppy
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP