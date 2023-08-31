Ghaziabad lawyer murder: In support, Delhi lawyers to abstain from work today

To mark their protest against the recent cane-charge on advocates in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur and the murder of an advocate in Ghaziabad, the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Association in Delhi on Thursday said lawyers of different district bars will abstain from work on Friday (September 1).

On Wednesday afternoon, advocate Manoj Chaudhary, who practised at the Ghaziabad Tehsil, was gunned down by two assailants in his chambers while he was having lunch. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The coordination committee condemned the cane-charge by the police and the murder, and called for stern action against the guilty. They said the bar association unanimously decided to abstain from work on Friday as a show of solidarity.

On Tuesday, advocates in Hapur were cane-charged by the police while they were protesting against the filing of an FIR against woman advocate Priyanka Tyagi. On Wednesday afternoon, advocate Manoj Chaudhary, who practised at the Ghaziabad Tehsil, was gunned down by two assailants in his chambers while he was having lunch.

“We firmly believe that our decision to abstain from work on September 1 is a powerful statement in solidarity with our colleagues in Hapur and a call for justice. It is our duty to stand up against such egregious acts and demand accountability from those responsible,” a letter, by the coordination committee to the presidents of all district bar associations, said.

The coordination committee has demanded that the Advocate Protection Act be implemented, and ensure that such incidents are thoroughly investigated, and the perpetrators brought to book.

The committee in its letter also encouraged advocates to participate in peaceful protests, awareness campaigns, or any other activities to draw attention to the issue and to support the advocates in Hapur.

The incident in Hapur has led to a statewide protest by advocates and bar associations in Uttar Pradesh, which is slated to continue on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association also passed a resolution calling for strict action against the policemen responsible for the cane-charge.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also condemned the act of the police and called for action to be taken against the guilty personnel.

“SCBA strongly condemns the inhumane and violent act of police on advocates in Hapur where the women advocates were also not spared from the brutality...The lathi-charge on the advocates, who were protesting peacefully against the alleged high-handedness of the police, is a clear violation of their rights and the rule of law,” said a resolution passed by the SCBA.

