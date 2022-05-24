Rain disrupts power supply for hours in Noida, Greater Noida

Many localities across Noida and Greater Noida suffered a power blackout for over five hours shortly after the downpour on Monday.

Residents in several pockets of Noida and Greater Noida reported power outages that began as early as 4am in the morning, which was restored five hours later at around 9 am.

“We suffered a blackout that lasted for hours on Monday due to which two members of my family were left in a distressed situation. We could not sleep properly,” said Ranjan Tomar, a resident of Sector 132 and president of Noida Villages Residents’ Association.

Yogender Sharma, president of Federation of Noida RWA said, “Almost all sectors of Noida reported a power outage at 4am. While power was restored in some sectors such as 28, 48, 15, 37, 50 and 45 by 9am, in several other sectors — 82, 71, 61 and 59 — electricity was restored around noon”.

Sharma added that officials of PVVNL (Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited) assured residents that all power issues will be resolved soon.

Virendra Nath Singh, chief engineer, PVVNL’s Noida zone said that power supply was affected in all areas of the city. “Power supply was suspended as a precautionary measure at around 4.30am. Following this, power was restored after a few hours. According to protocol, officials have to conduct a survey of all power lines and substations before restoration to check whether there are faults. This exercise took around four to five hours. At some places, electricity poles were uprooted and led to power disruption,” he said.

However, residents of Sector 92 reported a power blackout that lasted for over 14 hours. “The power outage started at around 5am and it was not restored even at 7pm. A few of my family members are working from home and they had a tough time since the laptops and mobile phones were left with no charge,” said SK Jain, a resident of the sector.

Officials said that a line breakdown in a 33KV substation in the area interrupted the power supply.

Greater Noida also saw power disruptions and sectors such as 36, 37, Pi 3, UPSIDC Site-C residential areas and Greater Noida West were all affected.

“Every time there is a downpour, the city suffers from blackout. On Monday, the showers lasted for about three hours but we were left without electricity for over six hours,” said Harinder Bhati, a Greater Noida resident.

Sarnath Ganguly, vice-president of Noida Power Company Limited said, “There were breakdowns at power stations and supply was disrupted at around 5am. Uprooted trees also disturbed the power lines in the area. However, power was restored in 90% of the localities by 9am and in a few areas power was restored by noon”.

