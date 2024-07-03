Rape accused tries to escape police custody, injured in police firing

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested by Ghaziabad police on charges of raping a Tronica City resident, tried to escape police custody while being taken for a medical examination on Tuesday and was rearrested after being injured in police firing, senior officers said on Wednesday. The suspect fled after snatching a policeman’s revolver. He was later rearrested following a brief gunfight, said police. (HT Photo)

According to police, the suspect, identified as Arun Kumar (31), allegedly tried to escape police custody after snatching the service revolver of a head constable accompanying him to the hospital and opened fire at the police team.

Police said that the suspect was successfully apprehended after a brief gunfight in which he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Kumar, who is also a resident of Tronica City, allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman neighbour on Monday night, said police.

“We received a complaint from the woman that the man, identified as Arun Kumar, raped her after forcibly entering her house late on Monday and later fled the spot. The woman was severely injured in the sexual assault and was bleeding profusely. She was rushed to a government hospital for treatment,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

“Based on a complaint by the victim, a case was registered against Kumar at Tronica City police station under Section 64 (rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Teams were formed and a search operation was launched to nab the suspect. Subsequently, he was arrested on Tuesday and was being taken to a hospital for his medical examination when he tried to escape,” said Maurya.

“The police vehicle in which Kumar was being taken tripped over something and the driver lost control of the vehicle briefly near Delhi-Saharanpur road. Taking advantage of the situation, Kumar snatched the service revolver of one of the personnel accompanying him and fled the spot,” said Maurya.

He said police teams were alerted and pressed into action immediately.

“Upon spotting the police near Daulatpur, the suspect opened fire at the team and he was successfully apprehended after being injured in the retaliatory firing,” the ACP said.

Kuamr is currently being treated at the Loni community centre and further action in the case is under way, police said on Wednesday.