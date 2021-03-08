Residents complain of poor water quality in Noida

NOIDA: Residents of several areas in the city have complained about the poor quality of drinking water being supplied to households. They also complained of low water pressure and said that the Noida authority should look into the issues related to drinking water.

The situation is worse in urban villages such as Barola, Nagli Wazidpur, Sorkha and Harola, said the residents.

“We face issues of poor quality of water and also of low pressure. The Noida authority provides only groundwater in our village. We have to buy bottled drinking water as the authority has failed to supply Ganga water to the village,” said Deepa Chauhan, a housewife from Nagli Wazidpur.

Similarly, residents of a high-rise in sector 74 have flagged concerns of poor water quality in the past one week, while that of sector 45 highlighted the low pressure problem on Monday morning.

“The groundwater is hard in most of the sectors and it tastes salty. We have demanded that the authority should supply Ganga water for drinking purposes in all sectors. In some sectors, the authority supplies groundwater mixed with some Ganga water which is not enough to make it sweet. We have been demanding for 100% Ganga water for a long time,” said PS Jain, president of Confederation of NCR Residents Welfare Associations (Conrwa), an umbrella body of RWAs.

Noida authority officials said that multiple issues have resulted in inconvenience to the residents. “I will get the all complaints addressed properly. There are issues of hardness, but we are addressing these issues properly. We are mixing Ganga water with groundwater to supply good quality drinking water. In villages like Nagli Wazidpur, we will start supplying Ganga water once our pipeline laying work is finished,” said RP Singh, deputy general manager of water works department.

Singh also said that over the past one month, supply of Ganga water was disrupted since a new network was being laid down along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad.

In Noida, only 40% residential areas get supply of Ganga water, according to official records. Sectors 128, 129, 130, 132, 133, 134, 135, 150 and 151, among others, depend only on groundwater.