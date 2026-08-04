Residents in multiple Noida sectors report low-pressure, dirty water supply

Noida: Residents across several sectors in Noida on Monday alleged that facing prolonged water-shortages, low-pressure, and filthy water supply for the past few days.

Officials also said that the supply has normalised on Monday morning but it takes time to reflect on ground. (HT Archive)

The Noida authority, however, said the supply disruption lasted for only two days due to a temporary reduction in Ganga water supply because of flooding. Officials also said that the supply has normalised on Monday morning but it takes time to reflect on ground.

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Talking to HT on Monday, residents in different sectors complained of facing hardship for varying days.

“We are receiving the water supply at an extremely low pressure and that too dirty water. Despite repeated assurances from officials, nothing has been done. As a result, people are continuing to face serious hardship,” said R C Gupta, president of the Sector 19 RWA told HT, while also alleging that a motor at the Sector 19 underground reservoir (UGR) is lying dysfunctional for over a week.

Residents of Sector 55 have raised concerns over muddy water being supplied for the past 25 days, allegedly due to a malfunctioning motor. They added that the water supply has also been at low pressure for the last two days.

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{{^usCountry}} The Authority officials, however, did not respond to queries about the alleged malfunctioning motors in Sectors 19 and 55. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Authority officials, however, did not respond to queries about the alleged malfunctioning motors in Sectors 19 and 55. {{/usCountry}}

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Sectors 12 residents told HT that the water supply lasts for about an hour every day and that too at a low pressure, causing inconvenience to them. “The provision of water supply for merely one hour in morning and evening at low pressure has caused great distress among residents. There is significant public anguish due to the persistent lack of water that is a basic necessity,” said Dr Tarsem Chand, president, Plot Owners Residents Welfare Association (PORWA), Sector 12.

Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) general secretary K K Jain said that the disruption highlights the need to put in place better backup arrangements.

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“Residents of several sectors are facing a water crisis due to the suspension of the Ganga water supply. Had the non-functional tubewells been made operational in time, at least the minimum required quantity of water could have been provided during this difficult situation. We had raised the issue with Noida Authority officials. Because such disruptions in Ganga water supply are likely to recur,” he told HT.

The Noida authority, however, said that around 200 tubewells are installed across the city, and all of them are functional.

Responding about public complaints, R P Singh, general manager (Water), Noida authority, said, “The Ganga water supply was temporarily reduced after the government curtailed withdrawals due to flooding in the Ganga river. The supply remained suspended for around two days and was restored on Monday morning. Water distribution across the affected sectors should normalise shortly,” he said.

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He acknowledged that the Authority has received around 50 complaints since Sunday regarding low-pressure and disrupted water supply.