Residents of high-rise society in Sector 78 irked by frequent power cuts

Residents of the high-rise housing society Aditya Urban Casa, located in Sector 78 of Noida, have alleged that they have been reeling under frequent power outages for a long time and the problem has become worse recently.

The residents have now reported the issue on the online portal of UP Government, requesting to take cognisance of the matter. (Representative Image)

Locals have alleged that despite repeated complaints with the authorities, no action has been taken to address the problem. The residents have now reported the issue on the online portal of UP Government, requesting to take cognisance of the matter.

Residents have also alleged that the sub-station which supplies power to the Sector is in abysmal condition.

“The problem of disruption in electricity supply here is frequent since long but the situation has worsened recently and residents have been facing inconvenience. Several complaints have been made with the departments and authorities concerning in the past but to no avail. Children find it difficult to study and they have to leave for school early morning. Due to interrupted power supply, their sleeping pattern is also disturbed”, said Prakash Chandra, a resident of the housing society.

Chandra added, “No advance information is given with regards to power cuts and when we try to connect to enquire about the power supply, our calls are not answered”.

Residents also alleged that the sub-station’s feeder in Sector 72 supplies electricity to the society, which is lying in a bad shape and yet, no repairs have been carried out. “The feeder number 6 in Sector 72 sub-station supplies electricity here and its condition is dilapidated. However, nothing has been done to fix the feeder and resolve the problems being faced here”.

Residents of the housing society on Tuesday registered a complaint on the online portal of Uttar Pradesh government and requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath and energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma to direct officials concerning to take appropriate action in the matter”.

Power department officials in Noida, meanwhile, said that they have taken cognisance of the situation and efforts were being made to address the problem.

Shivam Tripathi, executive engineer, UPPCL Noida said, “We are aware of the complaint lodged by a resident of on the society on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). It has come to the fore that the concerning feeder’s underground wiring has been damaged which is resulting in frequent power outages. However, repairs are being done and problem of tripping and overload which was also resulting in power disruption is being looked into. Efforts are being made to ensure undisrupted power supply is provided to residents”.

