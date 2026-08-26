Residents seek closure of pond in Noida Sector 51 park over mosquito menace

Residents of Sector 51 have complained of the rising mosquito menace in the area and alleged that no fogging has been carried out in the locality for nearly a month. The sector’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) has now demanded the closure of a water body inside the Sector 51 Children’s Park, calling it a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes that could trigger an outbreak of malaria and dengue.

RK Sharma, senior manager (health) at the Noida authority, said: “Fogging is scheduled every 10 days across all sectors of Noida. We will look into this matter.” (HT Archive)

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Several households in the area have reported cases of fever and dengue, RWA members said, while pressing for immediate fogging and permanent closure of the stagnant water body. As per the Noida authority’s schedule, fogging is carried out in every sector once every 10 days as part of its mosquito-control drive. However, Sector 51 residents claimed that the last such exercise in their area was conducted nearly a month ago.

“For years, we have been consistently requesting the Authority to close this water body in the Children’s Park. The situation has now turned critical, with dengue cases emerging from multiple households. Sector 51 is fast becoming a dengue hotspot,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of the Sector 51 RWA.

He added, “A large number of residents are affected. Cases of fever and dengue are being reported in many homes. Given the prevailing conditions, prompt and effective action is the need of the hour.”

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{{^usCountry}} RWA president Anil Prakash said his own family had been hit by the vector-borne disease. “My son and granddaughter have both been diagnosed with dengue. The water in the park is stagnant, it is bound to become a mosquito nursery. This is a serious issue,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RWA president Anil Prakash said his own family had been hit by the vector-borne disease. “My son and granddaughter have both been diagnosed with dengue. The water in the park is stagnant, it is bound to become a mosquito nursery. This is a serious issue,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents also pointed out that anti-larva spraying had been carried out in only about half the sector, and that fogging had been missing for close to a month. The RWA said it had taken up the matter with the Noida authority three to four times, with one such representation, dated August 20, being seen by HT.

Officials said the water body in question is approximately 100 metres long. Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Noida authority, said the facility was developed at a cost of around ₹50 lakh for recreational activities.“We built this water body and spent about ₹50 lakh on it. It was cleaned five to 10 days ago and we ensure the water remains clean. However, during rains, water accumulates naturally,” he said.

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RK Sharma, senior manager (health) at the Noida authority, said: “Fogging is scheduled every 10 days across all sectors of Noida. We will look into this matter and depute a team to address the concern.”

The complaints come days after a sensitisation meeting held on August 13, where district malaria officer Dr Shruti Kirti Verma had cautioned RWA representatives from across Noida about the heightened risk of dengue and malaria due to ongoing rainfall and high humidity.