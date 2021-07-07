Resurfacing work on Noida expressway likely to end by July 31

NOIDA: The resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be completed by the end of this month, officials of the Noida authority said on Wednesday. The work on the 25-km expressway had started in January this year with a deadline of June 30.

The authority has hired a private firm for the work. The officials said that the firm has been fined for the delay.

“We have imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the firm for the delay. As of now, only 30% work has been done,” said SP Singh, project engineer of the Noida authority.

“The remaining work will be completed by the end of this month. We have asked the firm to speed up the work,” said Singh.

The six-lane expressway connects Delhi with the 165-km Yamuna Expressway. According to the officials, over 150,000 motorists use the expressway daily. In its study, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) had said that the expressway had to be resurfaced to ensure smooth traffic.