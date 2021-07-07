Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Resurfacing work on Noida expressway likely to end by July 31
noida news

Resurfacing work on Noida expressway likely to end by July 31

NOIDA: The resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be completed by the end of this month, officials of the Noida authority said on Wednesday
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

NOIDA: The resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be completed by the end of this month, officials of the Noida authority said on Wednesday. The work on the 25-km expressway had started in January this year with a deadline of June 30.

The authority has hired a private firm for the work. The officials said that the firm has been fined for the delay.

“We have imposed a penalty of 20 lakh on the firm for the delay. As of now, only 30% work has been done,” said SP Singh, project engineer of the Noida authority.

“The remaining work will be completed by the end of this month. We have asked the firm to speed up the work,” said Singh.

The six-lane expressway connects Delhi with the 165-km Yamuna Expressway. According to the officials, over 150,000 motorists use the expressway daily. In its study, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) had said that the expressway had to be resurfaced to ensure smooth traffic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP