FIR against ex-serviceman in Noida over dog bite

Colonel SK Sharma (retd), a resident of Brahmaputra Apartments in Sector 29, Noida, lodged a complaint against his neighbour major general Sanjeev Chaudhary (retd) after Chaudhary’s dog allegedly bit Sharma’s daughter-in-law. Officials confirmed that an FIR was registered on Tuesday regarding the incident, which took place on Sunday.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, according to the complainant.

“On May 14, my daughter-in-law was bitten by the pet dog of major gen Chaudhary (retd) while climbing our building’s staircase. As a result, she sustained a deep laceration in her right leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment,” the complaint said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, according to the complainant, who added that when he asked Chaudhary about the details of his pet dog’s vaccination and registration, he refused to share the information.

“The pet owner has refused to share any information with me. Therefore, I kindly request that the police take action against the pet owner,” he added in his complaint.

“We have filed an FIR under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

Sharma and Chaudhary did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

