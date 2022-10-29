Robbers decamp with cash, jewellery from lawyer’s house in Noida

Noida: The house of a lawyer in Noida’s Sector 30 was robbed early on Friday morning, while his family was away to their hometown in state capital Lucknow, police said.

The victim revealed that cash and jewellery worth around ₹20-25 lakh has been looted by the miscreants. Police have taken the CCTV footage from the house, which show two suspects calmly robbing the valuables from the house.

Abhyudai Srivastava, associated with the Adani Group and a resident of A block in Sector 30, lives with his wife, child and mother. He said that the family left for Lucknow on October 22, and was expected to return on November 4, as there was also a wedding in the family.

“My neighbour called early in the morning and said that he saw our back door was open while he was stepping out for a walk. I requested him to go inside and video call us. We found that the almirah locker was open and almost everything was missing,” said Srivastava.

The miscreants seemed to have broken the CCTV cameras installed towards the entrance of the house at around 2.20am.

“Two miscreants can be seen in the CCTV footage. I suspect the role of some insider who knew that we were away and cash and jewellery were kept in the house. There was around ₹25,000 cash while the rest was jewellery,” Srivastava said.

According to the police, Srivastava was on his way to Noida and they were waiting to record a statement from him before filing a complaint.

“A case has been registered against unidentified suspects under Section 457 (lurking house trespass or house breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

