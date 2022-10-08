Robbers flee with cash and jewellery worth 22 lakh from house in Ghaziabad

A gang of armed robbers assaulted a mother-daughter duo at their house in Nehru Nagar-3 area in Ghaziabad and escaped with cash and jewellery worth about ₹22 lakh on Friday afternoon, police said. The robbers entered the house on the pretext of handing over a cheque book.

Nehru Nagar-3 is an upscale locality in Ghaziabad city and the incident took place at the house of Raman Sareen, who owns a factory plot in Bulandshahr Road industrial area.

Sareen, along with his 22-year-old son Naman, were at their factory, while his wife Geeta 45, and his 24-year-old daughter Vidhi, a dentist, were at home on the first floor.

The ground floor of the house was occupied earlier by Sareen’s father, who passed away a couple of months ago.

“Around 2pm, three robbers entered the house on the pretext of giving them a cheque book. Two of them were masked. We also spotted two of their accomplices, who were keeping guard outside in the CCTV footage. The robbers inside the house assaulted the two women,” said Mukhvinder Singh, a neighbour.

“They tied up the hands and legs of the two women and also taped their mouths. They were armed with pistols and repeatedly threatened the women to disclose where they kept cash and jewellery. After the victims handed over the keys, they took out cash and jewellery from the cupboards. The family said that ₹5-6 lakh cash and jewellery worth about ₹17 lakh were taken away. The family is in a state of deep shock,” Singh said.

“The robbers stayed in the house for about 50 minutes or so. They beat up the two women. Both the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the robbers told Vidhi that his father was admitted to a hospital and he needed ₹10 lakh for his treatment... The residents here are fearful after the incident and the police must crack the case at the earliest,” said Anil Swami, the local councillor at ward 96.

The police said that they have formed teams to trace the robbers. A forensic team along with a dog squad was also roped in to gather evidence. Police added that the robbers came in two bikes.

“We have formed several teams and evidence is also being collected from the scene of the crime. The women have been given first-aid and they are stable. We received information about the incident at around 3.15pm. All efforts are underway to nab the robbers at the earliest,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police.

