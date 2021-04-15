Sanitisation, containment only after complaint, alleges residents’ body of Ghaziabad high-rise

Ghaziabad: The residents of Ajnara Integrity in Raj Nagar Extension are a worried lot as several people in the high-rise have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. Office bearers of the apartment owners’ association (AOA) of the society on Thursday alleged that the district administration took up sanitisation of the affected towers only after they submitted a complaint that no sealing or sanitisation was taken up despite detection of 33 positive cases in the past four-five days.

However, district administration officials said that they took up sanitisation in the residential society on Thursday and also restricted movement of people as soon as they came to know about the positive cases.

Ajnara Integrity has 13 towers with 1,492 flats and is occupied by about 1,250 families.

“We submitted a written complaint to the administration officials on Thursday morning and also gave them a list of 33 cases which we found in 13 towers. We suspect that there are more cases in the society, but a few residents are not revealing their health status. We have taken up sanitization of different floors and also requested the residents to restrict their movement,” said KK Yadav, general secretary of Ajnara Integrity AOA.

He said that about 250 domestic helps come to the high-rise daily and a testing camp is required for screening of other residents as well.

After the complaint was submitted, the district administration on Thursday evening put up a tape at the two of three entry/exit gates. “They have sealed two of three entry/exit gates and asked for restriction of movement. They also took up sanitisation of some towers,” said Neeraj Tyagi, president of AOA.

According to the official list of containment zones, the high-rise has only one flat listed having three Covid cases till April 14.

“At present, we have a list of only three cases in the high-rise. We have sealed the high-rise and also taken up sanitisation. More comprehensive sanitisation will also be taken up on Saturday. Upon enquiry, we found that many residents have got themselves tested at private labs and these labs have not updated entries on the portal. So, the information could not get to the health department,” said Vipin Kumar, city magistrate and incident commander for containment of the Raj Nagar Extension area.

“From Saturday, we will be taking up a comprehensive sanitisation of other high-rises in RNE. Members of the AOAs/RWAs are advised to inform us about positive cases so that we can take up containment and sanitisation activities,” he added.

When asked, chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that a testing camp will soon be organised at the high-rise to find out health status of residents.

Shailendra Kumar, additional district magistrate (city), who is also the nodal officer for handling the containment zones, said that all required measures will be taken up soon.