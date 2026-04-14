...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SC to hear Supertech plea seeking limited project oversight

The Supreme Court aims to protect homebuyers by proposing a committee for 30 Supertech projects, while considering limiting oversight to 16 projects.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday said its recent order proposing a court-monitored committee to complete 30 pending Supertech housing projects was aimed at protecting homebuyers and agreed to consider next week the developer’s plea to recall the order and restrict court oversight to 16 projects being executed by NBCC.

Supertech counsel argued that court intervention should be limited to 16 projects already handed over to NBCC (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

On April 10, the court proposed appointing an independent, court-monitored committee to ensure timely completion of all projects that were partially or substantially constructed before Supertech entered insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The move followed the suspension of Supertech’s interim resolution professional (IRP), Hitesh Goel, by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) last month for two years over alleged lapses under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “We only seek to bring parity among all homebuyers so that they do not feel left out. Suppose the IRP was there, this issue would not arise. But currently, the committees set up for the various projects are headless,” the bench said.

Jain told the court that in its February 5 order, while approving the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) December 2024 decision to hand over 16 projects to NBCC, the court had allowed him to approach it if any impediment arose. He said the IRP’s suspension had disrupted the implementation process, as the IRP headed both the apex committee and project-level committees constituted under NCLAT orders.

“If 16 projects are being handled by NBCC, what about the rest? Supertech has ongoing projects, litigations, loans and financial transactions. These interests also have to be protected,” Jain said.

Other creditors and homebuyers present during the hearing sought representation in the proposed committee. The bench directed the amicus and stakeholders to respond to Supertech’s plea and submit suggestions on the composition of the committee. “Once we constitute a committee, we will pass orders in open court,” it said.

The apex committee, formed by the NCLAT in December 2024, comprised the IRP and four members — two nominees of major financial creditors, one nominee of NBCC, and a real estate expert. Each project also had a five-member committee headed by the IRP, with representatives of creditors, the land authority, homebuyers and an industry expert.

The IBBI’s March 30 order suspending Goel, which came into effect on April 29, found him guilty of multiple lapses, including failure to disclose material information, delay in convening the Committee of Creditors, and delays in filing avoidance applications.

According to Supertech, the 16 projects under NBCC span Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bengaluru, covering over 50,000 flats across Noida, Greater Noida and other locations.

 
supreme court national company law tribunal
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / SC to hear Supertech plea seeking limited project oversight
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.