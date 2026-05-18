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Scrap dealer robbed of over 6 Lakh, laptop in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested

A scrap dealer was robbed of ₹6 lakh and a laptop in Ghaziabad. Police arrested three suspects after a brief shootout; investigation ongoing.

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: A scrap dealer was allegedly robbed of 6 lakh in cash and a laptop while travelling by a pick-up truck on the Pipeline Road in Muradnagar early Sunday, the Ghaziabad police said, adding three suspects were nabbed hours later.

“The suspect bikers hit the driver’s side window and stopped their bike in front of our vehicle. They assaulted us and robbed a bag carrying 6 lakh in cash and a laptop from my possession,” he added in the FIR. (Representational image)

Police said that two suspects were held after a brief gunfight and the third later in the day. “The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old, 22-year-old, and a 26-year-old, residents of Meerut,” a police statement said.

On the scrap dealer’ s complaint, a case under the BNS section for robbery was lodged against unidentified suspects at Muradnagar police station. Police said the scrap dealer, a Meerut resident, in his complaint said: “On Sunday, between 2-3am, when I was returning to Meerut from Delhi after loading scrap in a pick-up truck, two men on a motorbike overtook our vehicle on Pipeline Road in Muradnagar,” reads the FIR, a copy accessed by HT.

“The suspect bikers hit the driver’s side window and stopped their bike in front of our vehicle. They assaulted us and robbed a bag carrying 6 lakh in cash and a laptop from my possession,” he added in the FIR.

Police said later on Sunday afternoon they also arrested the driver from Muradnagar.

Officials said 6 lakh in cash, a laptop, two country-made pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, and efforts are underway to nab the fourth suspect.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.

 
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