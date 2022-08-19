Security beefed up ahead of Tyagi community mahapanchayat in Noida
Noida: The local intelligence unit (LIU) of Gautam Budh Nagar Police beefed up security and verification checks ahead of a call for a mahapanchayat by the Tyagi community members on Sunday in support of self-proclaimed local politician Shrikant Tyagi
Tyagi was arrested last week after a video of him abusing a woman went viral on social media platforms.
LIU officials said that stringent verification and background checks of those likely to be present at the community gathering are being done in order to make sure that no anti-social elements are present. The mahapanchayat will be held at Gejha village in Noida’s Sector 93.
“The state and district heads of the Tyagi community are being contacted by our team in order to get information on the number of people who are likely to join the gathering. The community heads have been asked to share details such as phone numbers and address proofs of the people joining the gathering. The step has been taken to make sure no anti-social elements join the protest and create ruckus or a riot-like situation,” said Parul Punia, LIU in-charge, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Punia added that as per their information, people from the adjoining states belonging to the Tyagi community are set to join the mahapanchayat. “We are expecting over 50,000 people to be present at the gathering,” said the officer.
Man arrested for rape and murder of nine-year-old girl in Modinagar
Ghaziabad police have deployed personnel at a village in Modinagar in view of an incident where a 24-year-old man allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl from a different community. The incident took place around 6.30pm on Thursday when the suspect, Kamal Kumar, allegedly took away two cousins, aged nine and six, on his bicycle to isolated fields about one and a half kilometres from their house.
BMC starts reconstruction work on Bandra skywalk
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started reconstructing a skywalk in Bandra, connecting the family court to the railway station. The old structure built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority was pulled down in 2019 after a structural audit declared it unsafe. This arm of the skywalk over Anant Kanekar Marg is crucial as lakhs of pedestrians used to take it while coming from the Bandra East side of the station.
CM surveys districts hit by scanty rainfall
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday undertook an aerial survey of districts that have received scanty rainfall this kharif season and directed officials to prepare a contingency plan for tackling an impending drought-like situation in parts of the state, officials familiar with the matter said. Bihar has experienced a rainfall deficit of 42 per cent from June 1 to August 18, having received only 389.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall 666.9 mm.
BJP questions presence of Lalu’s son-in-law at official meetings
The opposition BJP in Bihar has attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the presence of brother-in-law of environment and forests minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a review meeting of Bihar State Pollution Control Board. Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi sought to know from CM Kumar whether the ministers have been permitted to preside over departmental meetings along with their family members.
For fear of being cursed, labourer kills ‘Godman’ in Vashi; arrested
The threat of a 'shrap' (curse) by a 'self-proclaimed godman' (Baba) proved costly 'Baba' him. The accused, an alcoholic, whom 'Baba' threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse. The crime unit of APMC police station managed to identify and nab the killer within three days of the crime. There was not much to go by with respect to clues. This further angered the accused who was scared of the consequences of the curse.
