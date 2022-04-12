Seven kids test Covid positive in two Ghaziabad schools
Two city schools were shut after seven students were found infected with Covid-19, health department officials said on Monday. The officials said a school in Indirapuram reported two positive cases, while five children were found positive at another school in Vaishali.
The officials of the school in Indirapuram said that two children were found infected with Covid-19 and they have decided to suspend all offline classes for at least a week, while officials of the Vaishali school also confirmed that five children from class 6 have tested positive.
“The children are students of class 6-A and we have suspended offline classes. Physical classes will only resume on Wednesday. The health department is conducting tests of our school staff and children. We are sanitising the school campus and the school buses, besides taking other precautionary measures,” an official from the Vaishali school said.
The officials of the health department said that they are trying to access the records of the students of the Vaishali and confirmed that a total of seven children from the two schools have tested Covid-19 positive.
“We have no records of the infected students available on our portal and our teams are in touch with the school authorities for more details. The two schools have shut physical classes. Our teams have put up camps for testing of children and staff for the next three days and if needed, we will extend the duration of these camps,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.
Sources said that one of the infected students of the Indirapuram school is a resident of Greater Noida, while the other is a resident of a housing society in Indirapuram itself.
Meanwhile, members of the parents’ association have raised concerns over children testing positive.
“Though the number of Covid-19 cases have reduced substantially, there is still a need for schools to follow preventive measures and the officials from the education department must conduct surprise inspections to check if schools are complying with Covid protocols. It could also be a case that children may have got the infection from outside. But infection can spread rapidly in physical classes,” said Vivek Tyagi, a spokesperson from Ghaziabad parents’ association.
The health experts said that the vaccination drive for children must be expedited.
“Parents must expedite the vaccination of their wards. Further, all Covid protocols and guidelines need to be observed in schools as well,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ghaziabad chapter.
The Uttar Pradesh government directed the closure of all schools from January 16 to 23 due to a sudden spike in Covid cases during the third wave of the pandemic. Later, the closure was extended till February 6.
According to the CoWin portal figures, Ghaziabad district administered 6,084,878 doses till Monday evening and these include 3,296,549 first doses, 2,717,358 second doses and 70,971 precautionary doses.
So far, 68,815 doses have been administered to children in the 12-15 age group, while 385,815 doses have been given to children in the 15-18 age group across the district.
School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike
Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools' Association, which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
Mohali: Phase-5 carjacking case cracked with arrest of two
Less than 24 hours after a Ropar resident was shot and robbed of his Hyundai i-20 car in the parking lot of the Phase-5 market in Mohali, police arrested two persons and recovered the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh Cheema, a resident of Sector 30, and a native of Bihar, Rohit Kumar. Both had taken a rented accommodation in Shahi Majra village.
At least 36 cattle die in Ghaziabad cow shelter fire
At least 36 cows at a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) located in Kanawani village near Indirapuram were burnt to death after a major fire from the nearby shanties spread to the cow shelter on Monday afternoon. The fire started at the shanties adjacent to Ahinsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram at around 1pm. The officials of the fire department said that they rushed 10 fire tenders after they received a call at 1.17pm.
Second day of expanded booster drive in Gurugram sees weaker response than first day
Two-hundred-and-sixty people between the age of 18 and 60 years took a precautionary or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the second day of the expanded drive, lesser than the 304 who took the dose on Sunday--a low number for the first day of the drive to begin with. However, officials of the health department said that the numbers could be low as not all hospitals are conducting the vaccination sessions.
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy. Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA. Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
