Social media influencer in Ghaziabad gets death threats; FIR lodged

The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR against the unidentified holder of a social media account which was allegedly used to issue death threats to a woman social media influencer, the police said on Wednesday.

In her FIR, the woman stated that an unidentified person operating a social media account allegedly threatened to behead her. (Representational image)

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The police said the complainant is a native of West Bengal and lives in Indirapuram; hence, an FIR was registered on her complaint at the Indirapuram police station under Section 351(3) of the BNS (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the IT Act.

“An FIR was registered against the unidentified holder of a social media account from where death threats were issued to her. An investigation is underway to trace the account holder,” said assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya.

In her FIR, the woman stated that an unidentified person operating a social media account allegedly threatened to behead her.

“In the social media reel, the person has issued a direct death threat against me by saying ‘gardan kaat kar alag kar dunga (I’ll cut her head off).’ He is also using highly abusive language against me. Further, he has made videos showing small children urinating on my photograph,” the FIR, which HT has seen, stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The ACP said an investigation is under way in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACP said an investigation is under way in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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“The woman complainant already has police security. It was provided to her after another social media influencer was attacked in Loni (in February). However, the police are keeping a watch on her, and teams are trying to trace the unidentified suspect,” the ACP added.