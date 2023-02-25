SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at police, accuses them of ‘faking encounters’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday and said the police are carrying out fake encounters and ”a lot of police officers will go to jail when the time comes”.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Noida on Friday.

Yadav was in Wajidpur village in Sector 63 on Friday to unveil the statue of former party leader the late Rajpal Singh Yadav .

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Yadav also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over inflation, homebuyers issues in Noida and also the Global Investors Summit being organised by the state.

“Samajwadi Party made the biggest contribution by establishing Noida. Our party also got big companies here and constructed the Noida Metro. If the SP government was still in power, the pace of development in Noida would have been faster. The present BJP government had promised that it would resolve the problems of homebuyers. It said registries would be executed after the formation of the BJP government. But even today, homebuyers are made to run around in circles to get their problems resolved. Even after paying lakhs of crores of rupees (in flat cost), they are not getting their rights,” he told the gathering in Noida.

Manoj Gupta, district president, Noida Mahanagar, BJP, said, “Homebuyer issues have been going on since the time when SP was in power. Where was Akhilesh Yadav then? At that time, he never even visited Noida fearing the “Noida jinx [a widely held superstition that visiting Noida would cause an incumbent CM to lose the seat]”.”

Talking about the Global Investors Summit, Yadav said all MoUs (memorandum of understanding) being signed by the government are fake. “People are being misled with dreams of large investments. There have been many such MoUs, but all of them are fakes. It was reported that the BJP government has signed an MoU with an American university, but later, it found to be a fake,” he said.

Responding to this, Gupta said,”All these allegations are baseless. The current government is working to increase investments and that fact is not going down well with the opposition.”

Later, speaking to the media, the SP chief said, “If media shows the truth, you may get served with notice, or the Noida police will pick you up.”

In reply to a query on criminals fearing encounters, Yadav replied, “These are fake encounters and you will see that a lot of police officers will go to jail when the time comes.”

When reached for comment, Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police Laxmi Singh said, “The statement does not merit a comment. I think he made a generalised statement.”

