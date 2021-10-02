Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Special court barred 4 alleged criminals from entering Gautam Budh Nagar: Police
noida news

Special court barred 4 alleged criminals from entering Gautam Budh Nagar: Police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:55 AM IST
A special court in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday barred five history sheeters from entering the district, police said.

The five suspects -- identified as Vikas Jatav, Vipin Singh, Akash Jatav, Rohit and Yashpal (go by first names) -- allegedly have several crime cases registered against them, according to the officials.

They are also booked under Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, said a police spokesperson on Friday.

“The suspects have several independent cases against them, including attempted murders, organised crimes, among others. They had been barred from entering the district. If they try to do so, the police will take strict action against them and will likely send them to jail,” the police spokesperson added.

The move has been taken as a preventive measure to curb crime cases in the city, said the officials.

