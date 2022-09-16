Special squad of Noida police to ensure safety of cyclists

Representatives of various cycling groups of Gautam Budh Nagar met deputy commissioner of police (Noida zone) Harish Chander on Thursday to discuss measures to increase the safety and security of cyclists across the city.

DCP Chander informed that a cycling squad of police personnel will be created soon and he will ensure heavy patrolling on routes taken by the cyclists.

The meeting comes two days after a woman cyclist was allegedly molested and pushed by a biker at Sector 52 in Noida.

“In another incident, a Mayur Vihar resident cycling in Sector 18 was hurt after a biker tried to snatch his mobile phone on Tuesday morning. FIRs have been registered in both the cases and the suspects will be nabbed at the earliest,” said DCP Chander.

Bhawna Gaur, founder of Super Women Athletes Group and a resident of Greater Noida West said, “Tuesday’s incident has instilled fear among women cyclists and in the past two days, the number of women cyclists coming for rides has gone down considerably as they do not feel safe anymore. It is very demotivating”.

Manish Kumar, another resident of Greater Noida West and an avid cyclist, raised the issue of lack of police presence at various locations in the early morning hours in Noida. “The cycling community in Noida and Greater Noida is very large and most of the cycling routes pass through the Noida zone. The usual timing of cyclists is from 4.30am to 6.30am as the traffic is lean at this time. However, there is a lack of police presence on the empty roads,” he said.

“The cycling squad will be commanded by a DCP rank officer and will consist of local police station and post-in charges, who will be deputed on the cycling routes shared to us by the riders a day in advance. Police presence will be increased on the cycling routes”, DCP Chander said.

Rajiva Singh, another cycle enthusiast and a resident of Sector 50 said, “We requested the police to share their contact numbers with cyclists in case of emergencies so that we can approach them directly”.

DCP Chander said, “The contact numbers of the DCP and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) have been shared with the representatives and we will always be approachable. Our priority is to ensure safety and security of cyclists across the city”.

