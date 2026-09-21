Supertech: NCLAT seeks firm timelines for 16 delayed projects

NOIDA: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in completing 16 delayed housing projects of Supertech Limited while also asking why construction work had not begun despite earlier directions and fixed deadlines.

The issue came up after homebuyers alleged that there had been no meaningful progress on their projects for nearly 21 months. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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The issue came up after homebuyers alleged that there had been no meaningful progress on their projects for nearly 21 months. NCLAT had previously directed the Court-Appointed Committee overseeing Supertech’s projects to submit a detailed status report.

In the latest order on Saturday, the tribunal questioned why its order dated December 12, 2024, had not been properly implemented. The bench noted that, under its order dated May 6, 2026, several conditions were to be fulfilled by July 31, 2026, to enable the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to begin construction.

According to the order, construction was scheduled to commence from October 1, 2026, after the necessary conditions were completed. NBCC was also required to process and award construction contracts within the prescribed timelines.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the status report submitted by the Apex Court Committee on September 10, 2026, highlighted difficulties faced by NBCC in complying with several conditions. The tribunal observed that the report did not mention revised or prospective dates for completing those requirements or starting construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the status report submitted by the Apex Court Committee on September 10, 2026, highlighted difficulties faced by NBCC in complying with several conditions. The tribunal observed that the report did not mention revised or prospective dates for completing those requirements or starting construction. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench, comprising Justice Yogesh Khanna, officiating Chairperson, and technical Members Barun Mitra and Ajai Das Mehrotra, directed the committee and NBCC representatives to establish firm timelines. These timelines must specify when the pending conditions will be fulfilled and when construction will begin.

The tribunal was also informed that NBCC had not received certain documents allegedly required for the project. “It (counsel) also mentioned in the Status Report certain documents, which the NBCC required, were never made available to it by the suspended management. Let a list of such documents be provided to us and to the counsel for the suspended management,” said order of NCLAT that listed the matter on September 25.

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NCLAT had appointed NBCC as the project management consultant for completing and delivering the 16 projects under the supervision of the Court-Appointed Committee on December 12, 2024.