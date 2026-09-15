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Suraksha Group to deliver all Jaypee units by 2028

NOIDA: The Suraksha Group that took over control of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) through the insolvency process in 2024, said on Monday said that it will complete 20,000 homes in Jaypee Wishtown by March 2028, delivering all units as per the schedule

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 07:36:10 IST
By Vinod Rajput
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NOIDA: The Suraksha Group that took over control of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) through the insolvency process in 2024, said on Monday said that it will complete 20,000 homes in Jaypee Wishtown by March 2028, delivering all units as per the schedule.

The company has invested nearly ₹1500 cr and it will further invest ₹3,000 crore over the next two years to complete and hand over the remaining flats . (HT Archive)
The company has invested nearly ₹1500 cr and it will further invest ₹3,000 crore over the next two years to complete and hand over the remaining flats . (HT Archive)

The company in a media brief said it has successfully completed 50% of the planned construction and all remaining project deliveries are progressing in line with stipulated timelines.

During the launch of “Suraksha Experience Centre” inside the Wishtown township, Suraksha Group promoter Sudhir Valia on Monday said that the firm has completed 84 towers, comprising 7,913 units, out of the 159 towers that were stalled when it took over JIL’s operations.

“The Suraksha has already given possession of 5,000 flats to homebuyers, while possession of around 3,000 completed units is pending, as these buyers have not approached us. The majority of homebuyers are happy with the pace of work and there are few who criticise,” said Walia in reply to a query by HT.

Walia said the company expects to hand over the remaining units by March 2028. “The timeline may extend by up to six months to September 2028 if National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposes a construction ban during winter,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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