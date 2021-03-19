Tenant gets 20 years imprisonment for rape of minor daughter of landlord

A Greater Noida district court on Friday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 42-year-old man for raping his apartment owner’s 14-year-old girl in July 2018.

In the FIR, the girl’s mother had said the man had been her tenant for five to six years. In 2018, her daughter told her that the man had been sexually assaulting her for six months.

The girl had said that whenever her parents had gone out, the accused would take her to his room and show her obscene videos and sexually assault her. He had threatened to kill her and her parents if she told anyone about it, she said.

Noida Police arrested the man on July 20, 2018 and charged him under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Although the man, in his defence, claimed he was being implicated in a false case, the judge found no merit.

“Today additional district judge Niranjan Kumar held him guilty and awarded him 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine of ₹20,000,” JP Bhati Special Public Prosecution Officer said on Friday.