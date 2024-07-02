Theft in Loni is first case to be filed under new law in Ghaziabad

A case of house theft in Loni on Monday became the first case to be registered in Ghaziabad district under the new criminal laws on Monday, the day when Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) replaced the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),1973, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the Evidence Act, 1872. Police said a suspect entered the house with an intention to commit theft, but was nabbed by the occupants of the house and later handed over to police. (Representative image)

The Ghaziabad commissionerate has three zones – city, trans-Hindon and rural.

Police said a suspect entered the house with an intention to commit theft, but was nabbed by the occupants of the house and later handed over to police. A case of theft was registered at the Loni police station under the BNS, under sections 62 (attempting to commit offence), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing harm) and 305 (theft) and also under Section 173 of BNSS.

“The case was registered at Loni police station around 9.55am on Monday and it is the first case under the new laws,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, rural zone.

In the trans-Hindon zone, the first case under the new laws was registered at the Link Road police station in connection with the alleged assault of a gym trainer over a financial dispute.

The police filed the FIR under BNS sections 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, 352 for intentional insult, 351(2) for criminal intimidation and 351(3) for threatening to cause injury or grievous hurt.

“We registered the case upon telephonic information provided by the victim. In the next three days, the complainant will give us a complaint in writing,” said Priti, station house officer, Link Road police station.

In the city zone, a case of causing hurt was the first to be registered under BNS. “The city zone lodged its first FIR under BNS section for causing hurt at Nandgram police,” said Gyananjaya Singh, deputy commissioner of police, city.

The Ghaziabad police said it carried out an awareness drive for police staff and also for public across all police stations on Monday.

“The training for officers and senior officers has been going on for the past two months or so. The awareness drive was carried out across all police stations and members of public were briefed about the provisions of BNS and process to be followed under the BNSS,” said Nimish Patil, DCP, trans-Hindon.

The Ghaziabad police on Monday also solved their first case under BNS -- of carjacking -- in about one-and-a-half hours with the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Kavi Nagar, who allegedly fled with the Swift Dzire car.

The suspect was identified as Rajchetan Tyagi, hailing from Sardhana in Meerut, and residing in Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad. The police said Tyagi allegedly made off with the car after holding its owner Sunil Chauhan, of Shamli district, at knifepoint. The incident was reported from Sector 9 in Raj Nagar around 12.30pm on Monday. Using the vehicle’s GPS, police tracked the car and nabbed the suspect.