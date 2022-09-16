Three arrested by Gzb’s Indirapuram police for theft in Abhay Khand

The Indirapuram police on Thursdayarrested three men from Abhay Khand in connection with thefts in two flats in the area last month.

Police identified the men as Mohammad Nazim and Abid, residents of Delhi, and Raju Soni, a jeweller from Suraj Kund in Faridabad who would buy stolen jewellery from the men. Police added that during interrogation, the men told them they have been operating for the last 20 years and have committed at least 1,000 thefts in several cities, including those in national capital region.

“Nazim and Abid alsostole valuables from a locked flat in Govindpuri, Delhi, on September 13. However, the owner arrived while they were in the midst of ransacking the place. Both men overpowered him and tied him up, but the owner had already raised an alarm. Police showed up and the men fled via bylanes in the area. Nazim and Abid only use old models of mobile phones, which are hard to trace with electronic surveillance, to communicate while committing crime,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Speaking about their modus operandi, the SP said, “They mostly targeted flats/houses they found locked. They would break in with the help of different equipment and would flee with valuable items. They would sell most of the stolen jewellery to the jeweller who has also been arrested.”

Police said they recovered a stolen scooter and several jewellery items worth about ₹8 lakh from the suspects’ possession.

Police added they have discovered 33 cases registered against Nazim and Abid, and six cases against Raju Soni, with most of them registered in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Muzaffarnagar. Police are continuing their investigation, they said.