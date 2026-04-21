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Three fire incidents reported in Noida and Greater Noida, no casualty

The incidents included a fire at a plastic manufacturing unit in Sector 6, Noida, a blaze in a 12th-floor flat of a residential society in Greater Noida and a garbage dump fire in Kakarala village, Noida, officials said

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:24 am IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida/ Greater Noida:Three fire incidents were reported across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, with no casualties or injuries, officials said.

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit on Monday morning and was doused within an hour by five fire tenders, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The incidents included a fire at a plastic manufacturing unit in Sector 6, Noida, a blaze in a 12th-floor flat of a residential society in Greater Noida and a garbage dump fire in Kakarala village, Noida, officials said.

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit on Monday morning and was doused within an hour by five fire tenders, officials said.

“Information was received at 8:20 am through the control room. Two fire tenders were initially dispatched and three more were added after the blaze spread. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about an hour,” said Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Someone alerted emergency services by dialling 112,” said Sunil Choudhary, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1. Police said the exact cause of fire is yet to be confirmed, but preliminary findings suggest a short circuit.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed extensive damage to the flat, with household items gutted.

 
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