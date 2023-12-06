To reduce winter accidents, Yeida seeks to reduce speed limit on Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has directed Jaypee Infratech Limited, the concessionaire of the Yamuna Expressway, to take measures to ensure safety of commuters during foggy conditions in the winter months.

According to Yeida, 45% of accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel, while speeding accounts for 19% and violation of traffic rules accounts for 11% of accidents on the expressway that witnessed 341 accidents between January and October this year. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Yeida asked the concessionaire JIL to take effective measures so that commuters adrive safely on this E-way connecting Greater Noida with Agra.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“We have asked the concessionaire JIL to reply to our direction within a day and inform us of how the safety measures it will implement. We have sent this letter to ensure that the concessionaire takes steps in advance before the foggy weather leads to accidents,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

In January this year, six foreign tourists from the United States, who were going from Delhi to Agra, were injured in a road accident on account of heavy fog, on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district.

The Yeida has asked JIL to increase the number of cranes to 18 from the existing nine, patrolling vehicles should be 22 instead of 11, ambulances should be 12 instead of six, and 60 CCTV cameras should be installed in addition to the existing 64, among other measures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yeida has also asked JIL to reduce the speed limit on Yamuna Expressway for light vehicles to 75km/hour from the existing speed limit of 100km/hour.

According to Yeida data, 45% of accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel, while speeding and violation of traffic rules respectively account for 19% and 11% of accidents on the expressway. Stationary vehicles on the expressway have also been a major cause of accidents, according to Yeida.

The concessionaire has also been asked to install more warning boards cautioning motorists to follow traffic rules, and also updating them about weather conditions.

“We have also asked JIL to distribute pamphlets to commuters at all toll plazas informing them about rules, safety tips and how following rules can ensure their safety. The operator should also inform motorists about weather conditions and safety rules on radio and via public announcements at toll plazas.They should also distribute hot tea to drivers to keep them awake and ensure that they turn on fog lights while entering the expressway,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JIL has been told to install more reflector strips. JIL was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

According to data available with JIL, a total of 341 accidents were reported on the Yamuna Expressway, between January and October this year, as against 310 accidents reported in the whole of 2022 on the expressway.

The number of casualties this year till October is 80, against 105 fatalities reported in 2023. And the number of injuries in 2023 till October is 596, against 675 reported in 2022.

In 2021, a total of 420 accidents were reported with 135 casualties and 949 injuries. In 2020, total accidents reported were 509 with 128 casualties and 1,013 commuters got injured, said JIL

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON