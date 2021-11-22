Traffic jam at Noida-Delhi Kalindi Kunj route after ban on entry of truck

Commuters were stuck at a traffic jam on the Noida-Delhi Kalindi Kunj route from 8am to 10am on Monday after several trucks were stopped from entering Delhi following a ban.

According to officials of the Noida traffic police on Monday, the Delhi government has extended the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential services from November 21 to November 26 now.

Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “On Sunday, the Delhi government extended the ban till November 26. Some truck drivers reached Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as they were not aware about the extension of the ban. Police deployed there asked them to take a U-turn and return, which led to the traffic jam,” he said.

He also said that the Kalindi Kunj Bridge is a six-lane carriageway from Noida-Delhi and narrows down to three lanes at the end, in Kalindi Kunj. “This normally leads to a bottleneck during peak hours. Since it was Monday, many people were on their way to the office in the morning, and the movement of trucks had slowed down the traffic movement. But the stretch was cleared after 10am,” Singh added.

Commuters complain of ‘massive’ traffic jam

Anup Tiwari, a commuter, said that there was a “massive traffic jam” on the Noida-Delhi carriageway at the Kalindi Kunj. “Trucks were stopped on the route, and this left only two lanes for other vehicles to navigate. Commuters were stranded on the route,” he tweeted.

Brajesh Kumar, a resident of Antriksh Golf View in Noida Sector 78, said that he was travelling to Delhi via the DND Flyway on Monday morning, and got stuck there in a traffic jam for 20 minutes.

The traffic police, however, said that the vehicular movement on the DND Flyway was relatively smooth.

On November 17, the Noida traffic police banned the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi. “In compliance with the instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR (national capital region), heavy vehicles -- except those carrying essential items -- shall be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi,” the Noida traffic police had said in a statement.

Now, heavy vehicles travelling from Noida via Kalindi Kunj, DND Flyway and Chilla border are guided to reach their destinations via the Peripheral Expressway and other routes.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin on Monday showed that the AQI in Noida and Greater Noida were recorded at 270 and 202, respectively, which falls in the ‘poor’ category.