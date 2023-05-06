Three of family, including infant killed in Noida e-way accident

Three members of a family were killed, and two others injured after their car rammed a tree on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday morning, Noida police said.

The mangled remains of the Swift Dzire car. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Five members of the family were travelling in a Swift Dzire from Delhi to Agra after attending a wedding, police said.

Around 5am, the speeding car rammed a tree on the divider of the expressway, police said.

According to investigators, the dead have been identified as Karthik Gupta (25), his wife Shivani (23), and their three-month-old son. The injured have been identified as Karthik’s sister-in-law Sheetal Sharma (18), and aunt Suman Gupta (50). They were all residents of Delhi.

VK Singh, station house officer of Knowledge Park police station, said the accident took place near Sector 160.

“Karthik was driving the car and he possibly dozed off causing the car to crash into the tree,” he said.

Locals informed police about the accident.

“Police reached the spot immediately and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Karthik and Sheetal were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 30, where the former succumbed to injuries. The three-month-old child and Suman were taken to Felix Hospital in Sector 137 where the baby was declared dead, and Suman was admitted for treatment. Shivani was taken to the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 where she was declared dead,” SHO Singh said.

Sumit Gupta, a relative of the deceased, said the family had gone to attend a relative’s wedding a couple of days ago.

“After attending the wedding on Friday, the family headed to Delhi in the night itself. However, we got a call from the police who told us about the tragic accident,” he said, adding that Karthik worked in the finance department of a private firm in the national Capital.

Sumit added that while Sheetal’s condition is stable, Suman is critical.

He added that they are yet to register a police complaint.

Meanwhile, in another accident in the early hours of Saturday, a 26-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after his two-wheeler was rammed by an unidentified vehicle near Sector 34 in Noida, police officers said.

“The accident took place at 1.30am when Ujjwal Singh (26), was headed towards Delhi on his Enfield Bullet. An unidentified speeding vehicle hit his bike near the Sector 34 Metro station. Passersby informed the police after which the victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead,” said Amit Kumar, SHO of Sector 24 police station.

SHO Kumar added that Singh was a resident of Ashok Vihar in Delhi and worked in a factory in Sector 2.

“The deceased hailed from Azamgarh. His father has been informed about the incident and he is headed to Noida to carry out further formalities. Once he registers a written complaint, the matter will be investigated,” he added.

