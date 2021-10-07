Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Two arrested for kidnap, rape of minor girl in Greater Noida
noida news

Two arrested for kidnap, rape of minor girl in Greater Noida

On September 28, the girl complained of pain in her abdomen. When her parents took her to a hospital, the doctors said she was pregnant
The suspects offered the girl cold drinks laced with sedatives and raped her when she lost consciousness (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 10:20 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Two people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and raping her in Greater Noida’s Kasna area on August 8 this year.

The suspects were identified as Bhupendra (25), and Bhagat alias Kallu (26), both residents of Kasna village. The girl’s father works at a brick kiln in Greater Noida.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Kasna police station, said on August 8, the two suspects kidnapped the girl and took her to an isolated place. “They offered her cold drinks laced with sedatives and raped her when she lost consciousness. They also recorded a video of the assault and threatened to make the video viral on social media platforms if she disclosed about the incident to her family or police,” said Kumar.

Police said the girl was scared and did not reveal anything to her family members for a few days. “On September 28, the girl complained of pain in her abdomen. When her parents took her to a hospital, the doctors said she was pregnant. Following this, the girl narrated the incident to her family who then filed a case against the suspects.

Police said the suspects were booked under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The two suspects were on the run since the incident. On Thursday, they were arrested from near Sirsa roundabout. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO.

