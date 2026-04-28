Two cars catch fire in separate incidents in Sect 121, no casualty

Noida: Two cars were engulfed in fire in Noida’s Sector 121 during two separate incidents on Monday. However, no injury or casualty was reported in either of the incidents, officials said. In a separate incident, a moving vehicle caught fire in the same sector on Monday morning suspectedly due to engine overheating. However, there were no injuries or casualties, officials said. (HT Photos)

A parked car caught fire after a live electrical wire fell on it in the Garhi Chaukhandi area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to fire officials, they received a call from locals about the incident at 12:18 am from near Ajnara Homes. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control within a short time.

“On reaching the spot, the team found a Honda Amaze parked near an electric pole was engulfed in flames after a power cable fell on it. However, it was completely extinguished, and no injuries or casualties were reported,” said chief fire officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The vehicle was parked on the roadside and was unoccupied at the time of the incident, he added.

In a separate incident, a moving vehicle caught fire in the same sector on Monday morning suspectedly due to engine overheating. However, there were no injuries or casualties, officials said.

Officials said that a Renault Triber was carrying six people when it caught fire in Sector 21 near the Garhi Chaukhandi police outpost, around 11:40 am.

Fire personnel visiting the spot found the car was heading from Noida towards Parthala on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway.

The CFO said all the occupants, however, managed to exit safely before the fire intensified. “The fire appears to have been caused by engine overheating,” he added.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, and the flames were brought under control promptly.

No case has been registered in either incident, as both are believed to be accidental in nature, officials said.

A similar incident of engine overheating leading to a fire was reported on April 17 when a car was travelling from Sector 44 towards Sector 98.

CFO Kumar told HT that the department records around 10–12 such cases every month, often linked to overheating after long-distance travel.