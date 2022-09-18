Two held for creating nuisance, holding birthday bash on road

Holding a birthday party on the Hindon elevated road proved costly for two men who were arrested by the Indirapuram police after videos of the bash went viral on social media platforms. Police said that the video showed a group of about dozen men celebrating and resorting to fireworks on the elevated road.

Police on Sunday said that they arrested Mukul Malhotra, a resident of Prem Nagar near Gaushala road in Ghaziabad, and his friend Mohit Mehta, a resident of Nehru Nagar near Nasirpur railway crossing, in connection with the incident while search is on to trace the other suspects.

“The video of the birthday party showed that several men were celebrating by parking their car and bikes on the elevated road. The video also showed a man resorting to fireworks for celebration while others had placed cakes on the bonnet of the car and throwing them at each other. This caused public nuisance and risked other commuters on the elevated road,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Police said that the two suspects were arrested at 2.50am on Sunday from the Vasundhara intersection and a Hyundai Creta car belonging to them was also seized by police.

Police registered an FIR for rioting, disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful and negligent acts, wrongful restraint, intentional insults, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also slapped the provision of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 at Indirapuram police station.

Police added that during investigation it came to light that suspect Malhotra celebrated his birthday on September 13 and he along with his friends had come to the elevated road.

“They parked their vehicles on the road and were playing loud music. They were also trying to block the way of other commuters and even threatening them,” SP Singh said.

Incidents of people celebrating and resorting to stunts in vehicles on the elevated road have become a regular feature and Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G issued a strict warning on Sunday.

“Two of those involved in the birthday party on the elevated road have been arrested and teams have been formed to nab the other suspects. Their car has also been seized. We are issuing a warning to all such nuisance creators to stay away from such acts; otherwise, we will deal strictly with them. This should be the last such incident in Ghaziabad, whether on the Hindon elevated road or at any public place,” SSP Muniraj added.

