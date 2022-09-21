Two held for duping people on the pretext of Covid-19 beds, Remdesivir during second wave in NCR

Two suspects were arrested by the cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) on Monday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them hospital beds and arranging Remdesivir injections during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. One of the suspects has worked as a casting associate in various Bollywood productions, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the suspects have been identified as Mayank Khanna (26), a resident of Sihani gate area of Ghaziabad, and Yash Mehta (25), a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

“On June 10 last year, we received a complaint from a Ghaziabad-based resident who stated that during the second phase of the pandemic in 2021, she had tried to arrange Remdesivir injection for her mother’s treatment. She had got in touch with one man named Rahul, who promised to arrange the injection and duped her of ₹1.15 lakh through an online transaction,” said Reeta Yadav, in-charge of cyber crime police station at Sector 36 in Noida.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 against the unidentified suspects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During investigation, we tracked the bank transaction and the contact number on which the complainant was talking to the suspects. On Monday, the two were nabbed from Noida and Ghaziabad. During interrogation, it was found that the suspects had created a social media page by the name of ‘Max Vaishali’ and duped people on the pretext of getting them hospital beds and arranging Remdesivir injections,” said Yadav, adding that they charged ₹57,000 per injection.

The suspects would stop answering calls and messages after receiving the money from their victims through online transactions.

“Another accomplice of the gang is at large and police teams have been deployed to nab him. The two arrested suspects have criminal history and have been arrested in similar cases in Ghaziabad before. One of the suspects — Yash Mehta — is also associated with various Bollywood movie productions as casting associate. It is suspected that they have duped several other people worth lakhs of rupees using the same modus operandi. We are assessing the bank statements of the suspects to ascertain the same,” Yadav added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, police said.