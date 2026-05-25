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Two held with 24L cash; probe links to GST fraud

Two men with ₹24 lakh in cash were detained in Ghaziabad for failing to explain its source; they have been handed to the GST department for investigation.

Published on: May 25, 2026 06:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: Two motorcycle-riding men allegedly carrying 24 lakh in cash were detained by Ghaziabad police on Saturday night after they failed to reveal the source of the money, officials said on Sunday, adding that both have been handed over to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department for further probe.

The suspects, originally from Meerut, are residents of Mustafabad, Delhi, said officials. (Representational image)
The suspects, originally from Meerut, are residents of Mustafabad, Delhi, said officials. (Representational image)

“On Saturday around 10 pm, when a police team from Link Road police station was carrying out checking near the Sunshine Border in Ghaziabad, two men on a motorbike were spotted during the routine checking,” said Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sahibabad).

The suspects, originally from Meerut, are residents of Mustafabad, Delhi, said officials.

“During their search, cash of 24 lakh wrapped in a plastic bag was found in their possession. When they were interrogated about the cash, the suspects failed to answer where they had brought it from and whom the money belonged to,” the ACP added.

Police said both men failed to give proper answers to multiple queries by officials. Later, they were taken to the police station where their mobile phones were inspected.

As the case falls under the jurisdiction of the GST and the Income Tax departments, the two were handed over to them for further investigation, police said.

 
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