Two weeks after NGT order, Noida authority yet to remove concrete from around trees

Two weeks after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned concreting of roadside spaces across the city, the Noida authority is yet to begin removing concrete around trees. The NGT, in its order on May 27, directed the authority to immediately remove concrete and develop greenery on open spaces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Environmentalists have also said that there has to be at least one metre of breathing space around each tree.

“Even after NGT ban, we saw the Noida authority was concreting open spaces around trees in Sector 34 and 35,” said Vikrant Tongad, a city-based environmentalist.

The NGT banned concretisation of open areas because it damages the ecology.

“Open land, including road berms cannot be concretised and are required to be kept green and vegetated. No concretisation is to take place within at least one metre radius of tree trunks,” the NGT order had stated.

After the NGT order, Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari held a meeting and issued instructions to implement the guidelines, said an official, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Noida authority will develop ‘dust-free’ zones in open areas, said officials.

“We have already made estimates to develop ‘dust-free’ zones in all new areas, including Sector 135, 150 and 151. We will plant grass in these open areas along the city roads so that we can conserve rainwater during the upcoming monsoon season and also protect the ecology,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, who also conducted a site inspection in Sector 77 on Thursday, where the authority has already developed a ‘dust-free’ zone.

“The Noida authority should take care of the breathing space around trees with utmost seriousness and start removing concrete around trees in accordance with the NGT guidelines without any further delay,” said NP Singh, president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare association, a citizens’ group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON