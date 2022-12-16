Unable to steal pet dog, 3 men kidnap man’s brother and demand dog as ransom

Three men entered a Greater Noida house to steal a dog of an exotic breed, but when their attempt was thwarted by a man living there, they abducted him and demanded the dog as ransom from his next of kin. According to Shubham Pratap Singh, a resident of Unitech Horizon in Greater Noida, who is the complainant in the case, the incident took place on December 14 in Alpha-2, Greater Noida.

“I have two dogs, a Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino. I had purchased the latter breed just six months ago for ₹1.5lakh. My brother Rahul (30), who resides in Alpha-2, helps in taking care of the dogs and often takes them to his residence,” said Singh (26).

On December 14, Vishal Kumar, an acquaintance of Rahul, came to meet him along with two others -- Lalit and Monty -- said Singh.

“Vishal tried to forcibly take the Dogo Argentino with him, but Rahul intervened after which the three men took away my brother in their car, while the dog was left behind. They later called me and asked me to bring them the dog if I want my brother back,” said Singh.

Singh immediately informed the police after which teams were deployed to search for the suspects, said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer of Beta-2 police station, confirming the incident. A First Information Report was registered against the three suspects, all residents of Aligarh, under Section 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

“On December 15, the suspects released Rahul after police initiated inquiries. However, they are on the run at the moment. Police teams are working to nab them,” said the SHO.

Singh said that the kidnappers had left his brother in an open field in Aligarh along with his mobile phone. “Rahul called me and gave me his location, after which I brought him home. We are hoping that the suspects are arrested soon,” said Singh.

