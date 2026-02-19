Union minister Chirag Paswan inaugurates International summit at Amity University

Noida: Union minister for food processing industries Chirag Paswan on Wednesday inaugurated the 26th International Business Summit and Research Conference titled “INBUSH ERA 2026” at the Amity University Noida. Paswan told students that they represent the future being discussed at such platforms. “Every challenging time comes with an opportunity of its own. If you are able to convert it to reach your target, there is nothing better,” he said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing students and delegates during the four-day event, the minister said, “India is the fastest growing economy in the world, and it has only been possible because we have transformed all challenges into opportunities and become the fourth largest economy in the world.”

The conference is being organised under the theme “Forging Futures, Fuelling Frontiers: Powering Progress through Purpose, People, and Partnerships.”

A pre-conference session was held on Tuesday, serving as a curtain-raiser, and an AI Summit, which was part of the research conference that commenced on Wednesday.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof. Charlie Jeffery, vice chancellor of the University of York; Harish Kohli, president and managing director of Acer; Rajarshi Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of ONGC Videsh; Dr Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs and Dr Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman of Hitachi India, among other dignitaries.

Speaking about the impact of such initiatives, Dr Atul Chauhan, vice chancellor of Amity University, said, “Very few people actually become successful, but conferences like these give students the opportunity to hear success stories.”

The event on Wednesday also featured discussions on gender equalisation, the growing role of youth in the workforce and how it could be a game changer for India.

Experts deliberated on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and their impact on the economy.

Rajarshi Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, ONGC Videsh, said, “Students must develop the qualities of resilience and perseverance. They must not focus on just getting a job but they must build a career which can add value to the society. Participation of youth, gender equalisation and inclusion are the three pillars which will be a game-changer for our country.”

According to organisers, around 10,000 students from various campuses attended the conference in both online and offline modes.

“This is my first time attending this conference, and I am definitely feeling inspired by the speeches,” said Chahat Sharma, a BBA student told HT.

“I have an interest in the automobile industry, and hearing from some of the pioneers in the field was truly a great opportunity,” said Krish Bhatnagar, another BBA student.