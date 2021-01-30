UP CM directs officials to expedite work for Jewar airport

Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has directed officials to expedite work for the Noida International Airport scheduled to come in Jewar. The CM asked officials to coordinate between different departments and get required no-objection certificates (NoC) from the departments concerned.

The chief minister directed officials of the departments of irrigation, power, public works, women and child development, forest and basic education, among others, to relocate their properties, if any, located on the airport project’s area. “This will help complete the airport project on time,” the cm said, while addressing officials at his residence in Lucknow.

He said that the Jewar airport is important for the economic development and prosperity of the state. “Better connectivity plays an important role in commercial and industrial development. The Noida International Airport will play a leading role in the development of Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

The meeting was attended by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari, additional chief secretary (basic education) Renuka Kumar, additional chief secretary (irrigation) T Venkatesh, additional chief secretary (civil aviation) SP Goel, among others.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far acquired 1,334 hectares of land needed for the first phase of the project. The airport will have two runways which will be operational by 2023-24. Officials said the airport will initially have a passenger capacity of 12 million per year.

In total, the airport is projected to have five runways when it is developed to its full capacity over a total of 5,000 hectares of land. A total of 1,365 hectares will be required for phase 2, 1,318 hectares for phase 3, while phase 4 will need 735 hectares.

The state government had recently sanctioned ₹4,000 crore to acquire land acquisition for the second phase of the project. The estimated budget for the project is between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 crore.

Zurich Airport International AG, the Swiss firm who is the concessionaire for the project, is expected to start work at the site by April this year.