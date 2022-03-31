UP govt seeks 100-day action plan on investments in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a 100-day action plan regarding investments from the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities to create business opportunities and generate jobs in the region.

Sources said that right after distributing the ministerial portfolios, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear to his ministers that they should focus on ‘industrial development’ that will fuel growth in these three industrial hubs and boost the economy by creating thousands of jobs.

State industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has directed the three authorities to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days, detailing how much investments can be materialised during the period.

Once the 100-day plan is submitted, the industry minister will be reviewing it to make sure that the action plan is materialised on ground, said officials.

“The UP government has sought an action plan. We will be submitting the plan where we will highlight the investment proposals that can be materialised in the next 100 days,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The government is developing an international airport at Jewar that is expected to become operational by September 29, 2024. It wants to cash in on the airport project and attract investments for the future. In the last three years, Yeida alone got investments worth ₹20,000 crore, while the Greater Noida authority bagged around ₹30,000 crore investments in the same period of time.

“We have been flooded with investment proposals from domestic and international companies, so much so that we have decided to acquire at least 800 acres of land to meet the demands. We are compiling the list of investment proposals that will be materialised in the next 100 days,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Noida also saw an investment of around ₹23,285 crore in the last three to four years, said officials.

“Noida has become an ideal destination for investors. Be it Microsoft, TCS, Samsung or Adani — all have made investments here, thereby boosting growth,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

