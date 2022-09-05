UP industry minister reviews public services across Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) and several other government officials on Monday inspected several cow shelters and industrial areas in Greater Noida, and reviewed the progress of some infrastructure projects across the city, according to officials.

Gupta came to Greater Noida from Meerut on Sunday evening. Besides inspecting a cow shelter run by the Greater Noida authority in Jalpura, he took stock of sanitation works in the city; reviewed the condition of a government school in Malakpur village, and a primary health facility in Bhangel; visited the site of an under-construction electricity substation in Sector 32, Yamuna Expressway area; and attended a public hearing in Jewar’s Rampur Khadar where an airport is being built.

“We have directed officials of the Greater Noida authority to take necessary steps to maintain health facilities, cattle shelters, and infrastructure projects in the city,” said Gupta, minister for the Meerut division — which comprises Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway area of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Salil Yadav, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, and other officials of the authority met the minister during his Jalpura visit, and they discussed ways to improve the facilities. According to officials, the minister reviewed and discussed works on the health and education sectors in the district with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).