Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / UP industry minister reviews public services across Greater Noida

UP industry minister reviews public services across Greater Noida

noida news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) and several other government officials on Monday inspected several cow shelters and industrial areas in Greater Noida, and reviewed the progress of some infrastructure projects across the city, according to officials

Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi). (HT ARCHIVE)
ByHT Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) and several other government officials on Monday inspected several cow shelters and industrial areas in Greater Noida, and reviewed the progress of some infrastructure projects across the city, according to officials.

Gupta came to Greater Noida from Meerut on Sunday evening. Besides inspecting a cow shelter run by the Greater Noida authority in Jalpura, he took stock of sanitation works in the city; reviewed the condition of a government school in Malakpur village, and a primary health facility in Bhangel; visited the site of an under-construction electricity substation in Sector 32, Yamuna Expressway area; and attended a public hearing in Jewar’s Rampur Khadar where an airport is being built.

“We have directed officials of the Greater Noida authority to take necessary steps to maintain health facilities, cattle shelters, and infrastructure projects in the city,” said Gupta, minister for the Meerut division — which comprises Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway area of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Salil Yadav, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, and other officials of the authority met the minister during his Jalpura visit, and they discussed ways to improve the facilities. According to officials, the minister reviewed and discussed works on the health and education sectors in the district with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP