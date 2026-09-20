UP issues safety rules for factory, construction sites

GREATER NOIDA: The state’s factories department has directed the employers and occupiers of factories, construction sites and other establishments in Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure a safe environment for workers under the new UP workplace safety rules, officials said.

The rules also require employers or managers to issue appointment letters to workers as prescribed (Photo for representation)

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Among the provisions highlighted, every employee who is 40 years of age or older is required to undergo a free health examination at least once a year.

“The objective of the code and rules is to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for workers and employees at the workplace and to integrate and streamline provisions related to safety, health and working conditions,” said B K Singh, deputy director (factories) of the Noida division.

The department also pointed to provisions allowing women employees to work night shifts based on their written consent and with prescribed safety arrangements in place.

The directions were issued on September 14 under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 and the Uttar Pradesh Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Rules 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The Uttar Pradesh government has published the UP Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026 in the official gazette under the central Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Uttar Pradesh government has published the UP Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026 in the official gazette under the central Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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The rules also require employers or managers to issue appointment letters to workers as prescribed. They place responsibility on employers and occupiers for ensuring various measures related to workers’ health and safety, including preventing workplace accidents and occupational risks and ensuring the availability of necessary safety equipment.

“Special attention has been given in the rules to preventing accidents and occupational risks at workplaces and ensuring the availability of necessary safety equipment. The responsibility for compliance with various arrangements related to workers’ health and safety has been fixed on the employer/occupier,” Singh said.

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The rules also provide an opportunity for compliance and corrective action in cases of violations, while provisions for penalties and compounding are available in eligible cases according to the prescribed legal procedure.

The deputy director asked employers and occupiers of all factories, building and construction sites and other related establishments in Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure compliance with the provisions of the 2020 code and the 2026 state rules.

Gautam Budh Nagar, one of Uttar Pradesh’s major industrial hubs, has thousands of industrial and manufacturing units, employing a large workforce.