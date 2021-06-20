Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt to build a dam to protect Noida airport

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is likely to start the construction work at the airport site along the 165km Yamuna Expressway at Jewar by August
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Irrigation department wants to build the dam before the airport becomes operational(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has decided to construct a dam on Yamuna at Jewar in order to keep Noida International Airport safe from flood, said officials on Sunday. The UP government has directed the irrigation department to start the process to build a dam.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is likely to start the construction work at the airport site along the 165km Yamuna Expressway at Jewar by August after the UP and the central government will lay the foundation stone, said officials. The YIAPL the special purpose vehicle for developing the Noida International Airport, will take possession of 1,334 hectares of land for the first phase of the project by the end of this month.

Irrigation department wants to build the dam before the airport becomes operational, said officials of UP government.

